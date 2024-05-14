Which city in the Coastal Bend is having major issues with ADA compliance?

Port Aransas resident Ruthi Steel battles Muscular Dystrophy (MD)

Finds it difficult to access many Port Arnasas businesses

Several businesses do not have wheelchair ramps, some do not have handicapped specific parking

Ruthi Steele has been a resident of Port Aransas for 40 years. She battles Muscular Dystrophy (MD) and she uses a wheelchair and scooter to get around town. However, she finds it extremely difficult to get into some of her favorite spots in town. As a result, she doesn't leave her house much anymore.

“It’s like they don’t want my business. And I’m just like anybody else. My money is good. But when I can’t get into a place, or I have to use the back door, it’s like why do I go there? Why should I go there?” Steele said.

According to the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), "In parking lots or garages, accessible parking spaces must be located on the shortest accessible route to the accessible entrance. An accessible route is the path a person with a disability takes to enter and move through a building or facility."

“People who are able to walk, people that aren't disabled. They tend to park in those spots, and it makes it worse," Steele said.

Steele, along with other Port Aransas residents, have noticed that multiple businesses in Port Aransas do not even have handicapped specific parking spots in the parking lot. Some others do not have wheelchair accessible ramps. Therefore Ruthi and other disabled people cannot get their wheelchairs and scooters up the curb.

"I stay at home a lot more. I hardly ever go anywhere," Steele said.

KRIS 6 News Reporter Erin Holly reached out to several Port Aransas city leaders to discuss potential solutions for this issue. The Assistant City Manager declined to make a public comment about ADA non-compliant businesses in Port Aransas.

Steele believes that since Port Aransas is a popular vacation destination, city leaders may not be as concerned with ADA compliance.

“Get a wheelchair and try to get in these places. Then they’ll realize that it's really a problem...People don’t know how many people are really disabled in this town. Because we don’t go nowhere, because we can’t get into places," Steele said.

To file a complaint about a business that may not be ADA compliant, contact the U.S. Department of Justice hereto report a civil rights violation.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.