Two RVs destroyed in Rockport fire Monday morning, no injuries reported

ROCKPORT, Texas — An investigation is underway in Rockport, following a double RV fire on Monday, August 25.

Rockport Volunteer Fire Department

According to the Rockport Volunteer Fire Department, they were called to Corpus Christi and Dallas Street around 10 a.m. for a burning RV. That fire quickly spread to a second RV and a fifth wheel, making both vehicles a total loss. Roughly 15 volunteers were on the scene to help put out the fire.

No one was reported hurt. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

