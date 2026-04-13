Texas SandFest, the largest native sand sculpture competition in the country, is happening in Port Aransas this weekend.

Ilya Filimontsev is a professional sand sculptor from Russia, where he studied sculpture at the Moscow Academic Art Institute. But he's is getting a U.S. history lesson at this year's Texas SandFest.

Texas SandFest brings sculptors from around the world to Port Aransas for a patriotic sand art competition

"They are founders of America. These guys signed Declaration [of Independence]," Filimontsev said of his sculpture he's been working on.

Drew Bishop Ilya Filimontsev works on a Founders' Peak sand sculpture

There are only about 500 professional sand sculptors in the entire world, and Filimontsev is one of them. He studied sculpting at the Moscow State Academic Art Institute of Surikov. He also sculpts materials like snow and ice. This week, he is lending his talents to the biggest native sand sculpting competition in the nation.

He is not the only sand savant on the shores of Port Aransas.

"These are all sculptors that come from all over the world. We have two from Russia, Mexico, all the United States, Canada," Texas SandFest Board President Tim Parke said.

While there are sculptors from across the world, this year's theme is celebrating 250 years of the United States.

"That's why you see fireworks behind everything and patriotic themes throughout," Parke said.

About 30,000 people attended the non-profit event last year. Parke expects the same, if not more, this year.

With vendors, live music, and a flag raising ceremony planned, there will be plenty to do throughout the weekend. But volunteers say your eyes will be glued to the sand.

"[Prepare to be] very impressed with the masters and the sculptures. You're gonna see things that are just unbelievable how talented these people are," Texas SandFest volunteer Marty Phalem said.

For Filimontsev, he just hopes his work can help inspire the next generation of sand artists.

"I hope some kids can see something similar just to try some art. I think it's a good, very positive emotion," Filimontsev said.

Gates open this Friday at 9 a.m. for SandFest and it lasts through the weekend. You can buy tickets at this link.

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