Texas SandFest 2026 opens in Port Aransas with massive sculptures

Texas SandFest, the largest beach sand sculpture competition in the United States, returns to Port Aransas from April 17 through April 19. The event runs daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on the beach between markers 13 and 17, near 403 W Cotter Ave. While online ticket sales are closed, attendees can purchase three-day wristbands at the North and South gate Guest Relations tents for $30 for ages 13 and older, $5 for ages 6 to 12, and free for children under 6. Wristbands require continuous wear for re-entry throughout the weekend.

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The heart of the festival is the invitation-only Masters' Gallery, where international sculptors from Russia, Mexico, Canada, and the United States craft monumental works of art. Visitors can watch the creative process in real-time as professionals use specialized tools to manage wind, heat, and the natural drying properties of the coastal sand. These towering masterpieces defy expectations of traditional sandcastles, showcasing incredible technical skill and artistic vision using only native Port Aransas sand and water.

Beyond the sculptures, SandFest offers a comprehensive coastal festival experience featuring live music directly on the sand. Food vendors serve traditional fair favorites like funnel cakes alongside fresh Gulf Coast cuisine, while a bustling marketplace offers coastal crafts, beachwear, jewelry, and unique souvenirs. Families can visit Lesson Mountain, where children learn sand-sculpting techniques from professionals, and take advantage of various photo opportunities throughout the festival grounds.

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The internationally recognized spectacle began in 1997 as a modest local competition between two mothers, Sharon Schaefer and Elleece Calvert. They sat at a simple card table helping children build sandcastles, an inspiration that blossomed into a flagship event drawing tens of thousands of visitors. Today, sculptors prepare their designs months in advance for what has become a world-class artistic competition celebrating creativity, community, and the natural beauty of the Texas coast.

Operating as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, Texas SandFest serves as a significant economic driver for Port Aransas while maintaining a commitment to community service. The festival fills short-term vacation rentals and brings thousands of tourists to local businesses. Proceeds from the event support 16 different charities and nonprofits, raising funds for numerous organizations and providing scholarships for Port Aransas High School students.

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