Still healing from Harvey; Port Aransas Police Department rebuild nears completion

The old Port Aransas Police Department (PAPD) building was severely damaged by Hurricane Harvey in 2017.

Construction on a brand new headquarters for the police department is expected to be completed in December 2024.

Port Aransas City Council recently authorized motions for additional new equipment for the department and the new building.

The new equipment includes a new 911 recording system, furniture for the new building, and new vests and helmets for officers.

The old Port Aransas Police Department (PAPD) building was severely damaged by Hurricane Harvey in 2017 and the department has been housed in a temporary building on Avenue A since then. Construction on the brand-new building for PAPD is almost complete. The Port Aransas City Council recently authorized several motions to purchase additional equipment for the department and the new building.

These motions include:



"Authorizing The Purchase of a Dispatch Console for The Police Department from Daily-Wells Communications Through HGAC Cooperative in The Total Amount Of $68,980.05 ,"

," "Authorizing The Purchase of New Dispatch Furniture for The Police Department from Xybix Systems, Inc. through HGAC Cooperative in The Total Amount Of $82,298.98 ,"

," "Authorizing the Purchase of New Body Armor and Helmet Kits for The Police Department from AARDVARK Through GSA Cooperative in The Total Amount Of $68,125.00 ,"

," Authorizing The Purchase of New Office Furniture for The Police Department from Gateway Commercial Furniture & Design Innovations in The Total Amount Of $66,475.36."

“The dispatch console has been upgraded. We kind of had it done in phases. So that’s just kind of been upgraded and we got that installed and improved. The old system has been outdated. So, that’s kind of a few upgrades there. The other thing that we got, is going to be outfitting the officers with a rifle vest and then ballistic helmets," Lieutenant Joseph Rivas of the Port Aransas Police Department said.

In addition to new gear for officers and an improved 911 recording system, the purchase of more furniture for the new building was also approved by the Port Aransas City Council on Nov. 20th.

“For us, it’s kind of a light at the end of the tunnel we’ve been looking forward to. A lot of the officers that are here, myself included, have actually went through Hurricane Harvey and was here on the grounds from day one," Lieutenant Rivas said.

Lieutenant Rivas was one of the many officers who worked for PAPD during Hurricane Harvey in 2017. He said this rebuilding will be like a fresh start for the department.

“It’ll help quite a bit. We’ll have a better layout for officers to respond. And the setup will be better. That will help. It’s a better layout for our police department as we’re growing ourselves, so that will help with response times and stuff like that," Lieutenant Rivas said.

The new headquarters will be located next to the temporary building where the department has been housed.

“It was gut wrenching for us. But, we’re also excited for the new building because its new beginnings for us as we try to evolve as a city as a whole," Lieutenant Rivas said.

Construction on the new police department building is set to be complete in December 2024, and the officers expect to transition into it in January 2025.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.