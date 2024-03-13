Spring break: the perfect time to shop small

Small business owners are happy to see influx of customers for Spring break

Spring break is a huge plus for the Port Aransas economy

Fire It Ceramics and Winton's Candy Store are just two of the many businesses benefiting from the tourists

With Spring break week, comes crowds and more people shopping locally. Many small business owners in Port Aransas are happy to see the surplus of tourists shopping and supporting small this week.

Two of the many businesses welcoming visitors with open arms are Fire It Ceramics and Winton's Candy Store in Port Aransas. Winton's has been in business in Port Aransas for 28 years, and Fire It has been there for about 20 years.

After local businesses deal with the drought of the slow Winter season, they are happy to see people flocking into their stores.

“This week is so important to our business, and to the whole Port Aransas economy, for every business owner here," Melissa Shook, owner of Fire It Ceramics said.

Shook said that many people like to visit Fire It Ceramics to make their own souvenirs from their trip to Port Aransas.

“We have everything from beach stuff that really are great souvenirs for kids. And then we have items that cater to adults. So we can pretty much make everyone that walks through our door, happy," Shook said.

Just next door to Fire It, Winton's Candy Store sees shoppers of all ages stop in to satisfy their sweet tooth.

“Year after year, we have a lot of families that come down, so a lot of generations come back year after year. So, it’s neat to see," Kimberly Winton, owner of Winton's Candy Store said.

Many of Winton's sweet treats are homemade in store.

“All of our fudge is homemade. And all of our nut clusters are homemade," Winton said.

Both stores welcome Port Aransas newcomers and locals alike.

“I was born and raised here so I’ve seen a lot of Spring breaks," Winton said.

Spring break is just the beginning of a busy few months for local businesses. They start preparing for the madness months in advance.

“It’s something we start preparing for in December, start bringing in inventory, planning our staffing, and things like that," Shook said.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.