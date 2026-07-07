Spoonbill Bay development in Port Aransas adds gas station, homes as lagoon amenity nears completion

A new neighborhood is taking shape along Highway 361 in Port Aransas, and Spoonbill Bay is growing fast — with homes already sold, a new gas station open, and a lagoon amenity complex on the way.

Port Aransas' Spoonbill Bay grows with new homes and gas station

Developers used a special zoning tool to bring the area's first gas station and convenience store to a stretch of highway that has never had one. The station will have 8 pumps, 16 hoses, and a car wash — something not found for miles in either direction.

Alex Harris said the location fills a real need for travelers on one of the area's busiest corridors.

"We realize that all that traffic coming in, just like the 4th of July, it was backed up this last Friday and Saturday. This gives them an opportunity to have a little rest stop to get fuel before you get back on the traffic with it."

Just down the street, families are already living in Spoonbill Bay. Developer Willard Hammonds said the residential side of the development is gaining traction.

"We've now constructed 12 homes. We've sold one of them, and we have one under contract as of last week. So we're still sitting on some, but we're starting to get some momentum."

While coastal properties in the area typically run $700 to $800 per square foot, Hammonds said Spoonbill Bay is pricing below the competition.

"Our pricing is close to about $550 a foot. In comparison, in the area you'll see a number of our competitors that are closer to $700 or even $800 a foot."

The development's centerpiece — Spoonbill Lagoon — is still under construction. Hammonds described what residents and visitors can expect when it opens.

Spoonbill Bay

"It'll have a lazy river. It'll have a pool with a swim-up bar that connects them. It'll have a kids' pool with slides and a splash pad, food and drink options."

Developers say they have also planned ahead for ongoing drought conditions, installing private wells and water-capturing AC units throughout the development. The lagoon is set to open by spring break 2027.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!