PORT ARANSAS, Texas — Hundreds of runners laced up the day before Thanksgiving for the annual Port Aransas Turkey Trot. After years at Palmilla Beach Resort, the race moved this year to Cinnamon Shore North.

Runners could pick a 10K, 5K, 2K, 1K or the Tot Trot for the youngest participants. Proceeds benefit Trinity by the Sea Episcopal Day School, the only childcare center in Port Aransas.

“I think about about a quarter of our budget comes from this from this race,” said Father James Derkits, who has been priest at Trinity by the Sea for 14 years.

Derkits said last year’s race raised about $15,000. The money helps pay teachers, keeps tuition low for every family and funds scholarships.

“We provide 25 and 50% scholarships, depending on the situation, and our scholarship recipients volunteer for the school, so they still contribute that way,” Derkits said.

Derkits said the school’s impact reaches beyond the families it serves. Local businesses depend on the daycare so parents can go to work. The school has been in its new building for about seven or eight years, after Hurricane Harvey damaged the original.

The race also brings in visitors over the holiday. Haley Watson came from Terrell, near Dallas, to visit her 91-year-old grandmother on North Padre Island. She skipped her hometown race to run the 5K in Port Aransas.

“It makes me feel like I’m actually I don’t know, doing it for a good cause and plus it’s good for your health and you get to run with a bunch of people and it just makes it more exciting,” Watson said.

Brittany Ravenstahl, an Army veteran from Aransas Pass, ran the 10K as training for a half marathon in December and the Outlast challenge in February.

“If everyone pitched in a little bit here and there, maybe more people would be able to have a, a better future financially, more stable, and then we have a better society at that, you know,” Ravenstahl said.

Colten Evans won the 5K in about 19 minutes. He said the win felt good because he wants to run in college.

“Yeah, it makes me, makes me kind of happy that I’m helping people out and helping the community, stuff like that,” Evans said.

Local businesses also sponsored runners. Dylan Riehl, 13, ran the 5K with his brother and a friend for a local pizzeria.

“It’s pretty cool like to see like a lot of people showing up to support the community,” Riehl said.

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