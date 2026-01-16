Port Aransas Restaurant Week returns with 16 dining destinations

PORT ARANSAS, Texas — Port Aransas Restaurant Week is back for its sixth year, offering locals and tourists a chance to explore the island's dining scene while supporting businesses during the slower winter season.

Chris Collins serves as Director of Operations for three restaurants participating in this year's event: FINS Grill & Icehouse, MacDaddy's, and Tortuga's Saltwater Grill. The week-long event features 16 dining destinations across Port Aransas, each offering special menus and deals designed to attract visitors from across the Coastal Bend.

"We usually run a special that we're looking at using on the menu or just testing it out or just giving one of our guys a chance to be creative and come up with something," Collins said.

At FINS, the featured dish is a coconut-crusted snapper with sweet chili sauce.

The timing of Restaurant Week is strategic. According to Toast.com, 80% of diners who try a restaurant during Restaurant Week are likely to return, making it an effective way for establishments to build their customer base during the traditionally slower winter months.

"That's a bulk of our tourism this time of year: Winter Texans. I think they look forward to it. Hopefully we draw in people from some of the surrounding areas not just tourists. People who live in Corpus, Portland, Rockport.... come over to the Island and try the restaurant specials," Collins said.

Restaurant Week also encourages visitors to explore everything Port Aransas has to offer beyond dining.

"You're not just here to eat... you're gonna check out the candy shop... Winton's is my favorite. Go on a boat tour on the Scarlet Lady... the Red Dragon. Make a whole day out of it not just a restaurant thing," Collins said.

For Corpus Christi area residents, Collins emphasized that the trip to Port Aransas is shorter than it might seem.

"Well if you live in Port A you make the trip to Corpus or Rockport or Portland all the time and it's not a big deal. But if you live in Corpus it seems like it's a million miles away but it's not that far," Collins said.

With 16 participating restaurants and plenty of island activities to enjoy, Port Aransas Restaurant Week offers the perfect opportunity to make a day trip out of exploring the coast's culinary offerings.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."