Port Aransas residents unhappy with potential new portal design

Potential design for a new Port Aransas portal

Residents are unhappy with the design

Hoping the Chamber of Commerce considers their feedback and reevaluates

The Port Aransas Chamber of Commerce came up with a design idea for a potential new portal, or sign, that greets people as they drive into town.

The image of the design idea has been circulating on social media and Port Aransas residents feedback is mostly negative.

“I felt it was very out of character," Port Aransas resident Cathy Fulton, said. "If it's supposed to be representing Port Aransas, it does not.”

Many residents agree with Fulton and have voiced their opinions on Facebook.

Fulton believes that the potential design does not coincide with the Port Aransas 2023 Comprehensive Plan.

”I think the chamber should go back to the approved master plan that was approved this year that the chamber participated in these discussions, as well as a number of Port Aransas of locals and representatives of the hotels and other industries here in Port Aransas," Fulton said.

Section LHC 4a of the comprehensive plan stated that "The City and Tourism Bureau should continue to develop a signing and branding plan, identifying specific locations, features, and themes for the various signage. The branding should emphasize the local assets and history."

The residents do not believe that the proposed sign does not represent Port Aransas history.

"It’s supposed to show some of the local assets. Well that's, I don't know, fishing," Fulton said.

The proposed design that is circulating is not official yet. Many people would like the Port Aransas Chamber of Commerce to consider their suggestions and change the sign so it more accurately represents the city of Port Aransas.

To view the full 2023 comprehensive plan, click here.

