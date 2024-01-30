Port Aransas residents speak out about 10% water bill increase

Nueces County Water District 4 customers will see a 10% increase in water bills

Will be billed with the increase on Feb. 29

Some business owners will be affected more than others

Customers of Nueces County Water District 4 will see a 10% increase in their water bills that they receive on Feb. 29. This increase will affect customers in Port Aransas, Corpus Christi, and Aransas Pass.

Some homeowners and business owners are more disappointed about this increase than others. Jace Thompson, owner of Barefoot Beansin Port Aransas, is one of the business owners who will be majorly affected by the increase.

"It was a little shocking and and not too thrilled about it because being a business owner that has a business that runs off of strictly water is going to be a little hard for the upcoming prices, I will say," Thompson said.

Barefoot Beans uses a couple hundred gallons of water per day during the busy season in the summer. He is concerned that the costs are going to add up, especially in the summer months.

"More this, more that. We need more money here, more money there. It’s getting a little tiring honestly," Thompson said.

However, other business owners see the increase positively. Kelby McCan, the owner of Shoreline Realty Co. and Sip Yard Port Aransas, thinks that the increase is not too high and it is a way for his water to stay as clean as possible for his customers.

“Water is one of those things that you gotta have and you gotta have it clean. And nobody here wants to question when they turn on their tap if it’s gonna be clean or not. So, if it's ten more percent to have confidence in my water system, then let’s do it," McCan said.

Nueces County Water District 4 District Manager Scott Mack said that the reason for the increase is because the treated water that comes from Corpus Christi Utility District prices rose significantly.

The 10% increase is not temporary and it will be in effect until another increase is implemented in the future. However, Scott Mack said that there is no other increase planned for the near future.

