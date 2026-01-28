Port Aransas plans marine memorial statue to honor lives lost at sea

PORT ARANSAS, Texas — Port Aransas city leaders are moving forward with plans to build a memorial statue at Roberts Point Park to honor mariners who have lost their lives in local waters.

The 10-foot bronze sculpture will sit atop an 8 to 10-foot granite base, greeting vessels as they enter and exit the harbor. Mayor Wendy Moore said the memorial will serve as "almost a welcoming hello or goodbye when you enter the harbor."

"There have been some more recent tragedies that have occurred that really sparked interest in building some marine memorial statue to honor those who have lost their lives. Whether it's from natural causes or an accident," Moore said.

The statue will feature a woman with her hands in thought or prayer on the front side, while the back will display two dolphins in a circle. H.W. "Buddy" Tatum, the sculptor best known for creating the Selena statue in Corpus Christi, will sculpt the memorial.

"He also had some personal ties to the statue and I think that spoke to a lot of the committee as well," Moore said.

Winter Texan and neighbor Jim Hegee, who has visited Roberts Point Park for 12 years, supports the memorial project.

"They have one also in Aransas Pass and that's a little inland. This is probably where it should be," Hegee said.

City officials aim to complete the statue by summer. Once finished, community members will be able to apply to have fallen mariners honored on the memorial.

For Moore, the project holds personal significance.

"Personally for me it means a lot because I lost my first husband in the waters of Port Aransas. It just means a lot," Moore said.

