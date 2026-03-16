PORT ARANSAS, Texas — Port Aransas saw multiple incidents over the weekend, including car crashes and a shooting that left 5 people hurt, raising questions about safety as spring break continues.

Port Aransas Police Lieutenant Mike Hannon said the department had a plan in place before the weekend's violence — and that plan remains in effect.

"We have preplanned the resources we have, as well as asking the state for resources with the DPS Troopers and with parks and wildlife Game Wardens. That's already been put in place. We have an operational plan for that, and that's what we're gonna follow," Hannon said.

Port Aransas officials respond to spring break violence, urge visitors to keep coming

Hannon said when the shooting occurred, officers responded according to that plan.

"So the actual event itself, that's something that happens that we react to we can't know that's coming at all. But the operational plan we asked for was for that many resources so that we have enough law enforcement resources to handle anything that might happen," Hannon said.

Some of the additional enforcement measures include temporary stoplights and increased stops for traffic violations.

Port Aransas Mayor Wendy Moore also addressed spring breakers directly.

"My message to anyone that wants to travel to Port Aransas for spring break is please come, we have an amazing destination and so many wonderful opportunities for you to come and have a really safe, wonderful vacation, so I hope you're not discouraged by these isolated incidents that happened over the weekend," Moore said.

Officials say the heavy police presence will continue through the week as they work to keep Port Aransas safe.

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