Port Aransas minister doubles a marathon runner

Port Aransas Turkey Trot raised over $10,000 for Trinity by the Sea Day School

over 500 runners registered this year

Father Derkits ran the 10k in under an hour

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The annual Port Aransas Turkey Trot was a success.

Over 500 runners from across 15 states put on their running shoes and ran the 2k, 5k, and 10k races on the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 22.

One of these runners was Father James Derkits, the minister of Trinity by the Sea Day School. It was his third year running in the race, and this year he chose to run the 10k.

This is the first year that the Turkey Trot offered the 10k course. Father James was very happy about that, since he's not new to competitive running.

"I’ve been running intentionally for at least twenty years," Father James said. "This is a step to get me closer back to running another marathon."

Father James was so excited to see the whole Port Aransas community coming together for a good cause and to bond.

"All of our sponsors are very generous in supporting the run and people who are down here for vacation love to come out and run," Father James said.

The overall fund raising goal of the Turkey Trot 2023 was $10,000. The event raised well over the goal. All of the funds will benefit local children that go to Trinity by The Sea Day School to help fund scholarships and pay for the upkeep of the school.

The Port Aransas Turkey Trot will be back in 2024.

