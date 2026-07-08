Port Aransas grapples with growing pains as tourism shifts to year-round

PORT ARANSAS, Texas — Port Aransas is booming. Record crowds and a thriving local economy have transformed what was once a seasonal destination into a nearly year-round tourism hub. But some who call the island home say that growth comes with a cost.

Port Aransas residents feel the strain of year-round tourism boom

James Revell has watched Port Aransas change over the years. He grew up there and has worked for a local business for more than two decades.

"It used to be when I was in high school, it was like a ghost town from September to April," Revell said.

Scott Tanzer has been running a golf cart rental business for 17 years and sees the same pattern.

"There's no more downtime anymore. Back in the day, when Labor Day happened, we were closed until spring break," Tanzer said.

The growth has meant more revenue, but it has also brought trouble. On July Fourth,an 18-year-old was shot during a beach gathering. That incident came after a March shooting that left 5 people injured. Revell says he has noticed.

"There's evidently been a lot more issues on the beach these last couple years, a couple shootings, some bad car accidents, and things like that," Revell said.

Port Aransas Mayor Wendy Moore says the city has stepped up enforcement during major holidays, but she does not see a broader pattern specific to the community.

"I would like to think that it's not really a pattern, but I do think that it is a phenomenon that seems to be happening across the country that there's a lot of very popular destinations that people go to, and sometimes people's behavior is not what that community wants," Moore said.

Moore says the city is not standing still in the face of increasing traffic and crowds.

"We decided that during major holidays we were going to kind of step up the enforcement so that we can ensure that all visitors and residents have a really safe,wonderful time visiting in Port Aransas. So yes, we do ask and we get great support from area law enforcement," Moore said.

Port Aransas continues to grow, and the people who live there are navigating what comes along with it.

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