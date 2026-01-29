Port Aransas Garden Club gives back through annual home tour and community donations

PORT ARANSAS, Texas — The Port Aransas Garden Club has been rooted in community service since 1964, focusing on beautification efforts and supporting local organizations through fundraising initiatives.

"We decided we should give more back to the community," said Virginia Moser of the Port Aransas Garden Club.

The organization holds fundraisers each year to generate money that gets given back to the community. Karen Bentley, also with the garden club, explained their mission.

"We have two fundraisers a year that we gather up our money and we distribute it to the community," Bentley said.

While the garden club's primary focus remains beautification of Port Aransas, their charitable efforts extend far beyond flowers. Last year alone, they awarded $5,000 in scholarships to Port Aransas High School graduates and donated to animal rescue efforts at The Ark and Salty Paws.

However, their main priority last year was addressing food instability in the community.

"The first organization that came to mind was the food bank," Moser said.

Linda Zahn, president of the Helping Hands Food Pantry, said the garden club provided significant support during the holidays.

"They donated a thousand cans of various vegetables and whatever we needed," Zahn said.

The club also helped H.G. Oleson Elementary start their own garden program at the school.

"We were able to buy extra raised beds which would enable the second grade through the fifth to participate in this program," Zahn said.

The 36th Annual Port Aransas Home Tour serves as a major fundraiser for the group. This year, visitors will be able to tour the historic Gibbs Cottages, homes built over 80 years ago during World War II.

"They are very significant to Port A," Moser said.

The event begins Saturday, January 31st at noon, with doors opening at 10 A.M.

Participants can tour the cottages along with seven other homes and enter raffles to win prizes, all while raising money for local organizations.

There will be 9 silent auctions and 41 raffle items that include vacation trips, gift baskets, and other prizes. Tickets to the home tours are $30 and can be bought at the door. You can also visit the Port Aransas Garden Club website to buy tickets and for more information.

"We want to help the community," Bentley said.

