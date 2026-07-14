PORT ARANSAS, Texas — For generations, families have made the trip to Port Aransas to fish its waters. For some, the tradition runs deeper than the catch itself.

Captain Jon McIntyre has spent most of his life on those waters.

Port Aransas draws families and fishing enthusiasts to the Texas coast year after year

"I've been fishing here since I was probably 8 or 10 years old. My parents always came down here on vacation, and I've lived down here working on fishing boats since about 2000," McIntyre said.

McIntyre said at least half of Port Aransas visitors come to fish. The city offers options across every budget and experience level.

"You can buy a cheap rod and reel and go on one of the free fishing piers here in town, or you can drop a lot of money and go on a big fancy private charter boat. There really is something for everybody," McIntyre said.

For Isidro Pando, who started bringing his children to Port Aransas 10 years ago, the appeal goes beyond the fish.

"This builds memories and they won't forget it, so when they get married, have their family, they'll be able to bring their family here and they won't forget the good times," Pando said.

Pando said he hopes the tradition will outlast him and his wife.

"I'll be gone one of these days. My wife will be gone, their mom. At least they'll remember that and they'll keep the legacy going every year they'll remember to spend time with family how valuable it is versus working every day and not spending a little vacation," Pando said.

The annual trips also give Pando a chance to step away from his demanding career in the medical field.

"Fishing out here, it just helps me relax and forget about everything," Pando said.

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