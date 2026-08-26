Port Aransas bollard buddies project seeks volunteers to dress up the beach

PORT ARANSAS, Texas — A beloved Port Aransas tradition is putting out the call for creative volunteers.

The Yarn Bombing and Bollard Buddies project is looking for handmade covers to dress up the bare bollards that line the beach. Bollards are the short posts designed to protect beachgoers from vehicle traffic.

Organizers say many of the existing covers have been retired, leaving plenty of room for new creations. Volunteers can knit, crochet, sew, paint or use just about any material that can withstand two months of coastal weather.

Yarn Bombing & Bollard Buddies in Port A

The covers should fit a 21-inch circumference and be up to 24 inches long. Organizers recommend acrylic yarn because it is inexpensive, holds color well and does not shrink when washed. Other materials like quilted fabric, felt, decorated t-shirts and sweaters are also welcome.

Because children often hug and touch the bollard buddies, organizers ask that all materials be kid- and animal-safe.

Finished pieces can be dropped off at the Port Aransas Art Center or Gratitude's. The buddies are typically installed between Christmas and New Year's, depending on the weather.

The project was started around 2016 by Port Aransas resident Diana Vondra, who discovered yarn bombing while vacationing in France. As KRIS 6 News reported in 2020, the project grew from about 80 bollards in its first year to 150 at that time.

Vondra told KRIS 6 News the goal was simple: to bring color and joy to the beach during the grey winter months.

For more information, contact the Yarn Bombing and Bollard Buddies in Port A group on Facebook.

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