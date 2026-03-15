Port Aransas Beach Shooting Leaves 5 Wounded, 3 Detained

PORT ARANSAS, Tx — Five people were shot at the Port Aransas beach Friday night, leaving at least two in critical condition, according to police.

Port Aransas Police Department responded to Beach Marker 20 at approximately 11:39 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, after reports of a shooting involving multiple victims. James Stokes, police chief of PAPD, confirmed that two separate groups of individuals got into an altercation on the beach, during which someone pulled out a pistol and fired into the crowd, striking five people.

All five victims were transported to the hospital. At least two were reported to be in critical condition when they left the scene. The medical status of the remaining three victims has not yet been confirmed.

Three suspects have been detained in connection with the shooting. Investigators confirmed that the three detained are suspects in the case and are not among the five victims.

The shooting comes during a busy spring break season in Port Aransas, which sees a significant influx of visitors this time of year.

Chief Stokes urged visitors to remain safe and responsible during their time on the island.

"We have a tremendous law enforcement presence, and we will continue to have that through the rest of spring break," Stokes said. "If you want to come and enjoy our beaches, we will make sure that you have a good and safe time — but if you're going to come to our beach and exhibit behavior that requires attention, we're definitely going to give you the attention."

Stokes specifically warned against underage drinking and reckless driving on the beach, stating that type of behavior "will not be tolerated."

He also reminded travelers heading to Port Aransas to drive the speed limit, buckle up, and be patient due to heavy traffic congestion in the area.

