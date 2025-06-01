17-year old killed in Port Aransas single-vehicle accident

1:23 PM UPDATE:

According to Port Aransas Police Deparment, The driver of the vehicle who died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning has been identified as 17-year-old Byron Davis, a student at Port Aransas High School.

Officers found that a Chevrolet pickup truck had left the road and collided with a building.

Davis was pronounced dead at the scene.

This marks the third death of a Port Aransas local in just over a month.

Heather Miller, 61, was killed on a golf cart in Port Aransas May 10.

Well-known paramedic Albert "Bert" Howie was killed in an Ingleside shooting on Memorial Day.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A person died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning, according to Port Aransas South Jetty.

The accident happened around 6:30 a.m. Saturday on Cotter Ave.

The truck was moving along Cotter Ave. when it appeared to have run off the road, striking a fence and then another structure.

There is no more information at this time. The accident is still under investigation.

