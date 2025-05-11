Port Aransas woman killed after vehicle hits golf cart

PORT ARANSAS, Texas — A woman was killed in an accident involving a vehicle and a golf cart Saturday, according to the Port Aransas Police Department.

The fatal crash happened near Beach Marker K.

Heather Miller, 61, the driver of the golf cart, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Miller was a Port Aransas local.

George Baermann, 41, the driver of the vehicle, was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

