Just how crazy did the Port Aransas Crazy Cart Crawl get?

Port Aransas Crazy Cart Crawl golf cart scavenger hunt

Hosted by Port Aransas Parks and Rec to bring Winter Texans and locals together

Interactive scavenger hunt where participants had to check tasks off their lists

The Port Aransas Crazy Cart Crawl interactive golf cart scavenger hunt was held on Friday, Jan. 26th.

Five teams competed to win gift bags with prizes provided by the Port Aransas Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Bureau. They had to drive around the old part of town in Port Aransas taking pictures with certain things and people. Each item checked off the list earned them a number of points towards their total.

Kristie Stevens, Port Aransas Parks and Rec Community Programs Coordinator said that they usually have the cart crawl in June, but they held the event twice this year so that Winter Texans could be involved this time around.

"Just like our winter Texans, they come from all over the nation. So to have them come together, and be able to team up and collaborate with each other. They just get to meet a whole new group of friends," Stevens said.

One team that participated was called the 'Cajun Crawlers.'

"I was registering online and it said what’s your team name and we’re Cajuns from Louisiana. So all I could think of was Cajun and Crawlers because we’re crawling around," Cindy Laurent-Conner said.

Some other team names were 'The Michigan Gals', 'Northern Beauties', and 'Surfside.'

All of the teams had a great time riding around looking for clues and completing tasks.

KRIS 6 News

"With someone holding a bug, check. With a person in uniform, with someone with the same name, with someone wearing a band or music group T-shirt. We just don’t know where the last one is," Laurent-Conner said.

KRIS 6 News Reporters Erin Holly and Tyrese Boone were even able to help some of the teams gather clues and pictures. Two of the prompts were to dance with a stranger and take a picture of someone with a beard. Tyrese Boone helped team Surfside complete two at once!

Another prompt was to take a picture of someone with a big camera. Erin Holly's camera came in handy, as multiple teams took pictures of her with her camera.

Erin and Tyrese even participated in the crawl themselves by getting on team 'Cajun Crawlers' golf cart.

A fun day was had by all, especially the winning team.

“The Michigan girls, or gals. They got 95 points," Stevens said.

Port Aransas Parks and Rec is looking forward to the next Crazy Cart Crawl in June 2024.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.