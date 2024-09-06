Iconic Port Aransas Restaurant Moby Dick's closing its doors after more than 20 years

Moby Dick's Seafood Restaurant and Gift Shop in Port Aransas is closing after more than 20 years of serving the community.

The owners of the restaurant, The Ziegler Family, made the closing announcement via Facebook on Wednesday Sept. 4.

Roughly 50 employees will be out of jobs.

Customers and employees alike agree this restaurant is a staple in the Port Aransas community and they're sad to see it close.

The post stated:

"After 20 wonderful years, it is with mixed emotions that we announce the retirement of Moby Dicks Seafood Restaurant. When we opened our doors two decades ago, our vision was to create a family-friendly atmosphere where delicious seafood and cherished memories intertwined, and thanks to your unwavering support, we have succeeded beyond our dreams. Our hardworking staff has been the heart and soul of this establishment, and we are forever grateful for their dedication and service. As we close this chapter, we want to express our heartfelt gratitude to each of you who have dined with us, celebrated milestones, and become a part of our extended family. While we may be stepping away from the food industry, the memories we’ve created together will always hold a special place in our hearts. Thank you for making these years truly unforgettable." Moby Dick's Seafood

Customers and employees alike were extremely shocked to hear this sudden news of the closing of Moby Dick's. One employee said working at this restaurant saved her life.

“I had a lot of mental struggles and things that I was dealing with to the point that I felt like I was gonna give up. I was really close to basically giving up on life in general. And when I got that phone call from my boss, telling me hey, do you want to come work at Moby's again? I, you know, I said yes obviously. But after I got off the phone, like I cried because, I mean I’m getting emotional right now, I cried because I just couldn’t believe that i got to come back here. It just means a lot to me," Moby Dick's Hostess Sophia Stocker said.

More tears were shed by people all over Port Aransas this week. Moby Dick's holds a strong history of the city of Port Aransas.

“It’s sad. It’ll be a sad day for the whole town. Because it's such an iconic place. If people don’t come here to eat, or if they don’t come here for drinks, they'll come here just to shop in the gift shop," Head Busser and 12-year employee Mike Walkos said.

The general manager of the restaurant said the Ziegler family has simply decided to retire the family business. Roughly 50 employees are unsure of if and when new management will take over and they will either have to find new jobs, or reapply when new management comes in.

Some employees, like the lead bartender Tanner Alba are were very caught off guard by the closing and are stressed about finding a new job.

“Dumbfounded, like a slap in the face. You know, being a single dad, I gotta find a job fast," Alba said.

Some loyal customers would go eat lunch at Moby Dick's almost every day.

“Everyone’s shocked and sad. It just goes to show how much Port Aransas is really changing. I mean this is probably one of the biggest staples of Port Aransas," customer Whitney Greer said.

While the community is distraught about the closing of Moby Dick's, locals say the rich history of this iconic restaurant and gift shop will be remembered for ages.

“The owner bought these, 25 years ago. He started Moby Dick’s in two little houses that were out front, making burgers and shrimp," Walkos said.

