Port Aransas celebrated Fat Tuesday like pros all for a good cause

The 30th annual Port Aransas Fat Tuesday Mardi Gras celebration filled the streets with people of all ages.

Shirlene and Scott Burroughs were crowned King and Queen.

All proceeds will go to the Port Aransas Animal Shelter.

The 30th annual Port Aransas Fat Tuesday Golf Cart Parade and Mardi Gras Celebration took place on Tuesday, Feb. 13. Port Aransas locals decked out their golf carts and rode through the streets of the town.

Kip Shannon, owner of the Gaff Bar in Port Aransas is one of the main organizers of the event.

"This is the first year we’re really putting our front foot forward toward a charity and we’re gonna donate some money to the Port Aransas Aminal Shelter," Shannon said.

All proceeds donated to the Fat Tuesday celebration will benefit the animals in the shelter.

The Fat Tuesday parade is a family-friendly event and people of all ages participated in the parade.

Shirlene and Scoot Burroughs were crowned King and Queen of the Fat Tuesday Parade 2024 for their continued dedication to the event and the community of Port Aransas.

"It’s typical small-town America right? You’ve got everybody in town either in the parade or on the parade route. It’s perfect," Scott Burroughs said.

The parade started on Beach Street in front of the Gaff Bar and went through Station Street, Avenue C, Allister, and Cotter. The parade ended back at the Gaff with a lively after-party.

Locals and Winter Texans participated in and observed the Golf Cart Parade. One Winter Texan from Iowa, Gene Struve said that his favorite part of the Fat Tuesday celebration is "just all the floats, and you get the beads, and the candy. You’ve gotta have the candy you know.”

There are no winners or losers in the Golf Cart Parade. It is all just for fun and to raise money for the animal shelter.

Port Aransas Fat Tuesday celebration 2024 was a success. The total raised for the Port Aransas Animal Shelter will be calculated in the coming days.

