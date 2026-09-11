Freedom Truck mobile museum visits Port Aransas, drawing Canadian visitors for America's 250th birthday

PORT ARANSAS, Texas — Canadian missionaries Elder and Sister Goldthorp traveled to Port Aransas to visit the Freedom Truck Mobile Museum, a traveling 18-wheeler exhibit celebrating America's 250th anniversary.

The couple, who are missionaries from Canada, said they were drawn to the museum by their love of American history and a shared appreciation for the freedoms the United States represents.

"We were really excited because first of all, it's America's 250th anniversary. It's the celebration and we saw this Prager U thing online and thought, you know, what a wonderful thing to do to come see this museum that talks about the history of the United States," Sister Goldthorp said.

For the Goldthorps, the visit carried meaning beyond a history lesson. Elder Goldthorp said he believes freedom is something that must be actively recognized and protected.

"We are losing the flavor of freedom and I think what we appreciate about this particular setting here, it is providing an opportunity to recognize historically, patriotically, the opportunities that this country and what it has done for the world," Elder Goldthorp said.

Sister Goldthorp said the museum's exhibits serve as an important reminder of why history matters.

"There's that saying that if you don't remember history and learn from history you're bound to repeat it and watching and reading the things that are on these museum walls sets that fire and that education that I think is important to realize how important the US Constitution is," Goldthorp said.

When asked what America means to them, Sister Goldthorp did not hesitate.

"For me, America means freedom. Because what I'm seeing, what's happening up in Canada, we're losing that freedom," Goldthorp said.

The couple closed with a simple declaration of affection for the country they were visiting.

"We love the United States of America," Sister Goldthorp said.

"Ditto. I do. I don't see why there's anything to hate it," Elder Goldthorp said.

6 Freedom Truck Mobile Museums are currently traveling across the United States. Visit the Freedom Truck website to find one near you.

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