Authorities recover body of missing swimmer near Mustang Island

MUSTANG ISLAND, Tx — Emergency crews are on Mustang Island after recovering the body of a missing swimmer who went underwater Sunday afternoon around 3:55 p.m.

According to Officer Dwayne Kelley of the Corpus Christi Police Department, officials received a call at 7:19 a.m. Monday morning a 16-year-old dead male washed ashore.

Authorities said the 16-year-old boy drowned Sunday afternoon while swimming in the ocean with two other males.

The 16-year-old boy and two other swimmers were at Mustang Island beach when one of the males began to struggle to swim. It is unclear how the group went underwater, but the cause of the drowning may have been due to strong riptides.

The other two individuals were rescued from the water Sunday, and officials say one of the males remains in the hospital in stable condition.

Emergency crews searched for the missing 16-year-old swimmer by boat, helicopter, and drones Sunday evening but were unable to recover the male's body until Monday morning when he washed ashore.

