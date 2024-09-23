First Responders save two men from drowning, searching for another

The Corpus Christi Police Department, Fire Department and the Coast Guard responded to a call at the beach about a possible drowning.

Around 3:55 p.m. Sunday afternoon, a call was made concerning three males under the age of thirty who were in distress.

Lifeguards were on the scene. They were able to bring two of them to safety and both were transported to the hospital.

One man is safe, one's in critical condition, and there's another still unaccounted for.

Reporter Tyrese Boone went to the scene to ask first responders concerning the man lost at sea.

"We're going to continue the search until the patient is found," CCFD Battalion Chief Daniel Valdez said. "If we need to free up resources, at that point, we'll switch into a recovery phase in which we'll start clearing people from the scene."

According to Valdez, the cause of the potential drownings could be due to riptides.

At the scene, first responders are searching by boat, helicopter and with drones to find the missing man.

The missing man was wearing a grey shirt with black and blue shorts.

