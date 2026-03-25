22-year-old Texas man dies following Port Aransas spring break crash

A 22-year-old man from Nixon, Texas, has died from injuries he sustained in a previously reported crash near Port Aransas.

Michael Brown died at 11:35 a.m. on March 20. He had been hospitalized with a serious head injury following the March 14 collision.

Port Aransas police previously reported that a Jeep traveling northbound on Highway 361 collided with a Tesla on Saturday night. The impact ejected Brown, who was a front-seat passenger, from the Jeep.

The Port Aransas Police Department investigated the crash, while the Texas DPS Highway Patrol investigated the driving-while-intoxicated criminal offense. Both agencies have been notified of Brown's death.

A video of the traffic accident went viral on social media, raising safety concerns among residents as spring break visitors flood the island community.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!