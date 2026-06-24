PETRONILA, Tx — Residents in the Petronila area are voicing frustration over standing water and swarms of mosquitoes left behind by last week’s flooding rains, saying the conditions have made it difficult to move around their neighborhood.

Neighbors reached out to KRIS 6 News via social media, sharing concerns about flooded roads, standing water near their homes, and visitors avoiding the area because of the conditions.

Petronila residents frustrated by standing water and mosquitoes after last week's flooding rains

Petronila resident Armando Garcia said the flooding has become an ongoing issue.

“The houses can't even get out of the front porch. It's not even a hurricane or tornado going on. It's just raining, and it's really bad here,” Garcia said.

Garcia said the standing water has also contributed to an increase in mosquitoes.

“We have visitors and stuff, they just don't come around because it's so flooded over here, and the mosquitoes, like I said, they're really bad,” Garcia said.

Other residents say they want officials to see the conditions firsthand.

Resident Joe A. Cruz said roads were underwater over the weekend and believes more action is needed.

“If they would have came out Sunday, they would have seen underwater. The road, how do you get to your house? They need to come out and see what we see,” Cruz said.

Neighborhood News Reporter Stephanie Molina reached out to Nueces County Drainage District 2 consultant Steve Ray for answers. Ray said the flooded ditches residents pointed out are not under the district’s control.

“The ditches being described are approximately a half-mile away on both sides from ditches the district controls and are the responsibility of Nueces County Precinct 2,” Ray said.

Ray added the district is continuing to work on flooding concerns throughout the county.

"The issue in Petronilia and in some other areas in or close to drainage district boundaries is that we are limited in what we can do when that ditch is owned by private property owners or Nueces County.



In the area and location of the flooding you are describing, these ditches are approximately a half mile away on both sides of the properties from the ditches the district controls and are likely the responsibility of Nueces County Precinct 2.



Flooding is a huge problem throughout Nueces County, an issue no one is more aware of than those of us at Drainage District No. 2. We have been in discussions with some property owners and with our legal team to determine how we can help, and as always, continue to look for solutions that are legal and will help keep the citizens of our county safe from flooding hazards." Steve Ray, Consultant for Nueces County Drainage District No. 2

Nueces County Precinct 2 Commissioner Joe A. Gonzalez said the county has made improvements in the area and has additional projects underway.

“So you know we're working on the flooding now as we speak. You know, Belk Lane, we got all the machinery there in Belk Lane and Petronila. The stuff can't move because the mud dries up. Keep moving forward,” Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez also said the county has sprayed for mosquitoes in the area, with crews working at night.

However, some residents say the problem recurs whenever heavy rain passes through the area.

“People tell me they've been here their whole lives, 50, 60 years, and nothing's ever been done. This is the way it always is and the way it always will be,” Cruz said.

Gonzalez said residents with concerns can contact his office at (361) 888-0296 or his cell phone number at (361) 960-6312.

