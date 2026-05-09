PETRONILA, Tx — One year after a devastating windstorm shook the Petronila community, residents are reflecting on the night when straight-line winds left a trail of damage behind.

Michelle Betancourt was one of many residents at home the night of May 8, 2025, when the storm hit.

One year later: Petronila community reflects on the May 8th windstorm that left lasting damage

"It's just I still can't believe it's been a year," Betancourt said. "It really does feel like it just happened yesterday."

Betancourt described the terrifying experience of feeling her home shake as the winds moved through.

"And you just felt the house shaking, it was so ugly, and then I'm sitting down, and I'm trying to keep my composure," Betancourt said.

According to the National Weather Service, winds were as strong as 115 miles per hour.

"We heard like this ugly sound, and for a second I thought there was a huge hole somewhere in here, something had to have landed in my home," Betancourt said.

The winds passed in a diagonal line through the area, damaging property and pushing belongings in their path. Neighbors reported similar damage, including water leaks, parts of homes broken off, and debris scattered across their yards.

Betancourt said the corner of her home took a direct hit, but repairs have since been made.

"The hole was on this and had hit that corner," Betancourt said. "But all of it from this to right here, it was all replaced. Thank God for that."

Looking back at pictures from that night, she is reminded of the extent of the damage.

"You see all the, the water leak that happened," Betancourt said.

While most of the damage was to material items, Betancourt said the possibility of someone getting hurt still weighs on her. With hurricane season approaching, she has a clear message for her neighbors.

"Definitely have a backup plan if there is something bad coming, just get up and go, because trying to stay home and thinking no, it's not gonna happen here, it's gonna pass, that 's-yeah that's not safe for anybody," Betancourt said.

Although recovery took time, neighbors say they are slowly getting their lives back together — something they say would not have been possible without support from their tight-knit community.