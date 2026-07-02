Nueces County uses new tech to ID woman found dead in 2000

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County investigators are hoping new technology will help them solve a 26-year-old mystery.

The Nueces County Sheriff's Office released a new facial reconstruction image showing what a young woman found dead in May 2000 may have looked like. Authorities found her skull in a creek bed near Robstown.

Investigators believe she was of Hispanic descent and between 15 and 25 years old. Detectives are now using advanced DNA technology, along with DNA databases, to try to identify her.

NCSO Screenshot

J.C. Hooper of the Nueces County Sheriff's Office said:

"And I think one thing that's different than 26 years ago when the skull was discovered is DNA technology and a lot of other forensic technology has improved. So we'd like to think maybe now there's a better chance of identifying."

Investigators hope the new image and DNA databases will finally bring closure to her family. They are asking anyone who lived near Robstown 26 years ago to report any memories of missing persons.

Anyone who recognizes her is asked to call the Nueces County Sheriff's Office.

If the image provided reminds you of anyone who has been missing since that time, you can submit a tip by using the NCSO App, visiting the link below, or calling 361-887-2231.

https://www.missingkids.org/poster/NCMU/1235914/1

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