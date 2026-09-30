Nueces County to host National Night Out kickoff at RMB Fairgrounds in Robstown on Thursday, Oct. 1

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Nueces County will host its annual National Night Out kickoff event Tuesday at the RMB Fairgrounds in Robstown from 5-9 p.m. The free, family-friendly event features food, prizes, K9 demonstrations, and meet-and-greet opportunities with first responders from more than 15 area agencies.

The event brings together police officers, firefighters, EMTs, and other emergency personnel for an evening designed to strengthen residents' connection with the people who serve them.

National Night Out is traditionally held on the first Tuesday in August nationwide, but many Texas communities, including Nueces County, observe the event in October because of the state's intense summer heat.

The initiative traces its roots to 1984, when Matt Peskin and the National Association of Town Watch launched it as a grassroots response to rising crime concerns. What began as a simple "lights on, doors open" demonstration has grown into one of America's most widely recognized community policing programs. Today, it engages millions of participants across thousands of communities in all 50 states, U.S. territories, Canadian cities, and military bases worldwide.

Beyond the entertainment, National Night Out serves several purposes: sending a message that neighborhoods are organized and committed to fighting crime, building trust between law enforcement and residents, fostering communication among neighbors, and connecting residents with local crime prevention resources and safety programs.

The event is free and open to all residents. For more information, contact your local law enforcement agency or community organization.

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