Nueces County Tax Assessor-Collector Kevin Kieschnick resigns after nearly 15 years in office

Nueces County Tax Assessor-Collector Kevin Kieschnick announced his resignation from office, effective August 31, 2026, ending nearly 15 years of public service to the county.

In a statement he posted on his Facebook page Friday, Kieschnick said his decision was made well in advance and reflects a personal commitment to term limits rather than any external pressures.

"There is no conspiracy or cover up, this is a decision I made quite some time back that this would be my last term," Kieschnick said. "I believe in term limits and this is self imposed."

Kieschnick cited finding the right opportunity in the private sector as a key factor in his timing.

"I found the right private sector job that fits my skillset and decided to move forward and take it," he said.

The position is with a non-local company, which will eventually require the Kieschnick family to relocate.

Kieschnick, who has served as Tax Assessor-Collector since initially being appointed in January 2012, expressed gratitude for his time in office.

"I have served almost 15 years, and I feel it is time to move on and let someone else take the reigns. It has been an honor to serve Nueces County in this capacity and I thank everyone for their support," he said.

The 7-week notice period between the announcement and his effective resignation date is intentional, designed to ensure continuity of services for county residents.

"The reason for the 7 week delay is to ensure a smooth handoff and transition takes place and to make sure there are no disruptions in service," Kieschnick said.

Kieschnick's tenure spanned multiple terms, beginning with his appointment by the Nueces County Commissioner's Court in 2012 to complete the unexpired term of Ronnie Canales. He subsequently won election in November 2012, secured re-election in 2020, and most recently won his third term in 2024.

Prior to his role as Tax Assessor-Collector, Kieschnick served 2 terms on the Corpus Christi City Council, where he held positions including Vice President of the Corpus Christi Housing Finance Corporation and Mayor Pro-Tem. His professional background includes 13 years in banking, with experience in lending and management at several financial institutions.

In his announcement, Kieschnick addressed potential speculation about his future plans and clarified misconceptions about his office's responsibilities.

"No, I am not seeking another office," he said. "And as a last reminder, the Tax Assessor does not set tax rates, and we does not appraise your property!"

A lifelong South Texas resident, Kieschnick graduated from Calallen High School in 1991 and pursued studies in Criminal Justice and Sociology at Texas A&M Kingsville, Del Mar College, and Texas A&M Corpus Christi. He has been married to his wife Jana, Special Programs Director for Odem-Edroy ISD, for over 25 years. The couple has 2 children.

The Tax Assessor-Collector's office, headquartered at the Nueces County Courthouse with additional locations in Robstown and Bishop, oversees property tax assessment and collection, motor vehicle registration and licensing, and voter registration services.

"Thank you Nueces County for allowing me to serve, it has been my honor," Kieschnick said.

The Nueces County Commissioner's Court will need to determine the process for filling the remainder of Kieschnick's term, which was originally set to expire December 31, 2028.

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