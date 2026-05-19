Nueces County Sheriff's Office hosts free Safe Summer Kickoff Event

The Nueces County Sheriff's Office is hosting its 2nd Annual Safe Summer Kickoff Event Thursday, May 21 from 4-7 p.m. at the Richard M. Borchard Fairgrounds. The free event is designed to connect families with local law enforcement and summer programming opportunities for children.

The family-friendly event will feature games, giveaways, free food, on-site pet adoptions, and information booths about local summer camps and youth programs. Families will also have the chance to meet local first responders.

The highlight of the evening is a water balloon fight between children and first responders scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

The Sheriff's Office is partnering with local first responders, non-profit organizations, and businesses to provide information about summer activities and safety resources. The event gives parents a one-stop opportunity to learn about programs that will keep their children engaged and supervised during summer break.

No advance registration is required to attend.

Organizations interested in setting up information booths for kids' camps or summer programs can reserve free booth space by contacting Natalie Williams at natalie.williams@nuecescountytx.gov or by calling 361-730-0181.

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