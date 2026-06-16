Nueces County opens cooling centers as South Texas faces dangerous heat index values up to 120°F

Nueces County is opening daytime cooling centers at community centers and libraries on Wednesday and Thursday as the National Weather Service in Corpus Christi forecasts extreme heat across much of South Texas.

Heat index values — the "feels like" temperature — are expected to range from 110-115°F, with some areas of the Coastal Bend potentially reaching 115-120°F.

The cooling centers will provide air-conditioned relief for anyone needing a safe place to escape the heat.

Community centers will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, June 17 and Thursday, June 18 at the following locations:

Robstown Community Center, 415 Mainer Rd, Robstown

Banquete Community Center, 4359 4th Street, Banquete

Bishop Community Center, 102 West Joyce, Bishop

David Berlanga Community Center, 1513 2nd Street, Agua Dulce

Driscoll Community Center, 200 East 7th Street, Driscoll

County libraries will also serve as cooling centers with the following hours:

Keach Family Library, 1000 Terry Shamsie Blvd, Robstown — Wednesday, June 17 and Thursday, June 18, 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Bishop Branch Library, 115 S. Ash Ave, Bishop — Wednesday, June 17, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursday, June 18, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.



The Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority is providing free rides to and from Nueces County cooling centers. Riders simply need to tell the bus operator upon boarding that they are traveling to or from a cooling center.

Residents are encouraged to stay hydrated, limit outdoor activities during the hottest parts of the day, and check on family members, neighbors, and others who may be vulnerable to extreme heat.

All Nueces County offices and facilities will be closed Friday, June 19 for the Juneteenth holiday.

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