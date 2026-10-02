Nueces County lifts burn ban effective Friday evening

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — The outdoor burn ban in unincorporated areas of Nueces County will be lifted Friday evening after county officials determined conditions have improved.

Connie Scott, Nueces County judge, signed an order Friday rescinding the county’s burn ban effective at 5 p.m. Oct. 2, 2026.

The burn ban was originally authorized by the Nueces County Commissioners Court on Aug. 19 after officials determined conditions in unincorporated parts of the county posed a public safety hazard that could be worsened by outdoor burning.

The original order prohibited outdoor burning through midnight Oct. 17 but also authorized Connie Scott to end the ban early if conditions improved.

According to Friday’s order, Connie Scott determined conditions in unincorporated areas of Nueces County no longer pose the public safety hazard that prompted the restrictions.

The burn ban is therefore rescinded beginning at 5 p.m. Friday.

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