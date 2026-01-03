Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Nueces County Junior Livestock Show gets underway in Robstown

Adam Beam
One of the young contestants in the horse show at the Nueces County Junior Livestock Show in Robstown.
NUECES COUNTY, Texas — The annual Nueces County Junior Livestock Show is underway in Robstown, bringing together hundreds of young participants from across the county.

The event officially kicked off Saturday with a horse show at the equestrian arena and will continue through Sunday, Jan. 18.

Organizers say the show plays a significant role in developing leadership and responsibility among youth involved in agriculture, homemaking and industry.

The livestock show began in 1936 as a small gathering on Main Street in Robstown and has since grown into the largest county junior livestock show in Texas.

Last year, businesses and supporters helped provide a sale venue for 757 exhibitors, with total sales exceeding $1.9 million.

SEE THE FULL SCHEDULE OF EVENTS BELOW:

MONDAY- JANUARY 5, 2026 4:00 - 5:00 PM Carcass Steer Check –In (Equestrian Arena)

WEDNESDAY — JANUARY 7, 2026 4:00 - 7:00 PM - Commercial Bred/Open Heifer Check In (Equestrian Arena) 5:00 PM Queen Interview (Nueces County Farm Bureau Office)

THURSDAY — JANUARY 8, 2026 8:00 AM Commercial Bred / Open Heifer Interviews & Judging (Equestrian Arena) 5:00 PM Queen Rehearsal (Tuloso Midway Preforming Arts Center)

FRIDAY — JANUARY 9, 2026 7:00 PM - Commercial Bred / Open Heifer Sale (Equestrian Arena)

SATURDAY — JANUARY 10, 2026 10:30 AM - Parade (Downtown Robstown) 12:30 PM - Fun & Free Dog Show Registration;
1:00 - Show Time (Main Arena)
1:00 PM - Carcass Steer Interview (RMBRF)
6:30 PM - Queens Contest (Tuloso Midway Preforming Arts Center)

SUNDAY — JANUARY 11, 2026 12:00 - 2:00 PM - Ag Mech (Large Projects beyond standard forklift) Check In (Exhibit Hall B)
4:00 - 6:30 PM—Market Goats/Commercial Doe Check-in/Sift (Exhibit Hall A)

MONDAY - JANUARY 12, 2026 8:00 - 10:30 AM - Homemaking Entries Check-In (Convention Center)
12:00 PM—Commercial Doe Show followed by Commercial Doe Showmanship (Main Arena)
4:00 PM—Market Goat Show followed by Market Goat Showmanship (Main Arena)
6:00 PM—Pee Wee Goat Showmanship (or 30 minuets after Market Goat Show)

TUESDAY — JANUARY 13, 2026 10:00 - 11:00 AM—Market Lambs Move in/Weigh/Sift (Exhibit Hall A)
12:00 - 12:45 PM - Breeding Sheep Check In (Exhibit Hall A) 1:00 - 4:00 PM - Large Ag Mech Projects Check-in (Exhibit Hall B)
3:00 - 6:00 PM - All Swine Move-in (Exhibit Hall B)
4:30 PM—Breeding Sheep Judging (Main Arena)
4:00 - 6:00 PM - All Ag Mech Projects Check-in (Exhibit Hall B)
6:00 PM - Market Lamb Judging (Main Arena)

WEDNESDAY — JANUARY 14, 2026 8:00 – 9:30 AM - Poultry Move-in - Sift (Exhibit Hall A)
8:00 AM - Market Swine Sift (Exhibit Hall B) 8:00 AM - Ag Mech Project Junior & Senior Judging (Exhibit Hall B)
9:00 – 9:30 AM – Breeding Rabbit – Weigh & Sift (Exhibit Hall A); Breeding Rabbit Show following check in (Small Arena)
10:00 AM - Poultry Judging – Broilers followed by Turkeys then Poultry Showmanship (Main Arena)
12:00 - 7:00 PM - Homemaking Entries on Display (Convention Center)
12:00 – 5:00 PM – Market/Fryer Rabbit weigh & sift (Exhibit Hall A)
1:00 - 8:00 PM - Beef Cattle Move-in (Exhibit Hall A)
5:00 PM- All Star Show (Main Arena)
6:00 PM – Homemaking Awards Presentation (Convention Center)
6:00 PM - Rabbit Showmanship (Small Arena)

THURSDAY — JANUARY 15, 2026 8:00 AM - Market Swine Judging (Main Arena)
8:00 AM—Ag Mech Silent Auction Begins (Exhibit Hall B)
6:00 AM - 10:00 AM - All Beef Cattle Move-in (Exhibit Hall A)
8:00 AM - Market Rabbit Judging followed by Fryer Rabbits (Small Arena)
10:00 AM - 7:00 PM - Homemaking Entries on Display (Convention Center)
11:00 AM - Market Steer Check in, Classification & Weight Cards due followed by Breeding Beef Heifer Check in & Classification (Exhibit Hall A)
4:00 PM— Pee Wee Swine Showmanship (or 30 min after Swine Show) (Main Arena)
6:00 - 8:00 PM - All Premium Swine must be removed

FRIDAY — JANUARY 16, 2026 9:00 AM - Market Steer Judging; followed by Carcass Steer Awards & Breeding Cattle (Main Arena)
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM - Homemaking Entries on Display (Convention Center)
1:30 PM – Ag Mech Awards Program (Exhibit Hall B)
3:00 PM - Livestock Judging contest Registration;
4:00 PM - Followed by Judging Contest (Equestrian Arena)
4:00 - 6:00 PM - Removal of Homemaking Entries (Convention Center) TBA – Calf Scramble (1hr after completion of Judging Contest)

SATURDAY — JANUARY 17, 2026 10:00 AM – Parade of Champions (Main Arena)
11:00 AM - Blue Ribbon Sale (Main Arena)
4:00 PM - Ag Mech Project Silent Auction ENDS (Exhibit Hall B)
2:00 - 4:00 PM - FINAL Removal of Homemaking Entries (Convention Center)

SUNDAY — JANUARY 18, 2026 7:00 - 9:00 AM—Ag Mech projects MUST be removed from premises

