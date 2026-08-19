Nueces County judge issues burn ban through October amid drought conditions

NUECES COUNTY, Texas —

Nueces County Judge Connie Scott has issued a comprehensive burn ban for all unincorporated areas of the county, effective August 19 through October 19, 2026.

The two-month prohibition comes as South Texas faces continued drought conditions and heightened fire risk. County officials say the ban is a proactive measure to protect public safety and property.

The ban applies to outdoor burning activities in unincorporated areas of Nueces County that could potentially spark wildfires during the high-risk period. Scott's order is designed to minimize fire hazards during what are typically some of the driest months in the Coastal Bend region.

Violations of the burn ban can result in fines of up to $500. The county takes enforcement seriously, particularly given the potential for rapid fire spread during drought conditions.

Scott's office is monitoring fire danger levels using various indicators, including the Keetch-Byram Drought Index, which measures forest fire potential on a scale from zero to 800. The county has historically lifted burn bans early when conditions improve significantly.

Residents are encouraged to stay informed about current fire conditions and to report any violations to local authorities. For questions about the burn ban or to report violations, contact the Nueces County Judge's office or local emergency management officials.

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