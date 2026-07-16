Nueces County Jail gets handicap transport van to improve inmate medical transport

The Nueces County Jail has a new handicap transport van to help move inmates who rely on medical devices to off-site medical appointments.

The Nueces County Sheriff's Office previously struggled to transport inmates who use canes, crutches, and wheelchairs in its standard fleet vans. Officers sometimes had to physically lift inmates in and out of the vehicles.

Assistant Chief Rivera identified the need for a dedicated handicap van and began searching for a solution. Captain Bustamante and Frannie Gonzalez from the Purchasing Department located a 2026 Ford Transit. The vehicle was presented to Commissioner's Court and immediately approved.

The purchase was a collaborative effort between the Nueces County Sheriff's Office, the Nueces County Hospital District, and the county Purchasing Department.

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