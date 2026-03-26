Nueces County extends 60-day burn ban due to critical drought conditions and elevated wildfire risks

In response to critical drought conditions and an elevated risk of wildfires, Nueces County has extended its 60-day burn ban, effective immediately.

The ban applies to all unincorporated areas of the county and will remain in effect through April 28.

Local officials warn that a combination of high winds and an accumulation of dry brush has created an elevated fire danger, where even a single spark can lead to a catastrophic fire.

“Public safety continues to be our top priority. Under these conditions, a small ember can quickly escalate into a dangerous wildfire,” Corpus Christi Fire Chief Brandon Wade said.

“We are asking all residents to remain vigilant and refrain from any activities that could put our community at risk,” Wade said.

While the ban is in effect, outdoor burning of trash, yard waste, or debris is strictly prohibited within city parks and beaches. Recreational fires, including bonfires and campfires, are also banned on beaches and in parks within city limits, along with any outdoor activity involving open flames or heat sources.

To protect the community and prevent accidental ignitions, residents are urged to exercise caution with equipment and avoid outdoor welding or cutting. If necessary, ensure a water source and fire watch are present.

Officials also advise against parking vehicles on dry grass, as exhaust systems can ignite the vegetation. Residents should never discard cigarettes outdoors or from moving vehicles, and ensure lawnmowers and tractors are in good working order to prevent sparks.

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