Nueces County Board of Judges terminates County Auditor Grayson Meyer

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Nueces County Board of Judges has terminated County Auditor Grayson Meyer, who was appointed to the position just three months ago in May 2025.

Meyer was appointed on May 5, 2025, as the Nueces County Auditor, taking on the critical role of financial oversight for the county's operations. The termination comes as the county continues to address financial irregularities uncovered in a recent forensic audit of the auditor's office.

The county auditor is appointed by the district judges and serves as a key financial watchdog for county operations. The office prepares and administers accounting records for all county funds, audits the records and accounts of the various county departments, verifies the validity and legality of all county disbursements, forecasts financial data for budgetary formulation purposes, and serves as budget officer in counties with more than 225,000 residents.

Meyer has a bachelor's degree in business administration from Sam Houston State University. He was a business manager for Development Services for the City of Corpus Christi for 10 years and Budget Manager for the Nueces County's Auditor's office, according to the county's website.

