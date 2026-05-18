Nueces County early voting locations for 2026 Democratic and Republican primary runoff elections

Early Voting Schedule

Early voting will be available from Monday, May 18th through Friday, May 22nd, giving voters a five-day window to participate in the runoff elections at their convenience.

Early Voting Locations

The county has designated several early voting sites across the region to ensure accessibility for all eligible voters:

Main Early Voting Location:

Nueces County Courthouse - 901 Leopard Street, Corpus Christi

Additional Early Voting Sites:



Bishop Multipurpose Building - 115 S. Ash Ave., Bishop, TX 78343

Carroll High School (Teaching Theater Room D135) - 3202 Saratoga Blvd., Corpus Christi, TX 78415

Deaf & Hard of Hearing Center - 5151 McArdle Rd., Corpus Christi, TX 78411

Del Mar College (Heldenfels Admin. Building) - 101 Baldwin Blvd., Corpus Christi, TX 78404

Port Aransas Community Center - 408 N. Alister, Port Aransas, TX 78373

Ethel Eyerly Senior Center - 654 Graham Rd., Corpus Christi, TX 78418

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Election Day Information

For those who prefer to vote on Election Day, polls will be open on Tuesday, May 26th from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the following locations:

Greenwood Senior Center - 4040 Greenwood Dr., Corpus Christi, TX 78416

Hamlin Middle School (Room A142) - 3850 South Staples St., Corpus Christi, TX 78411

Hilltop Community Center - 11425 Leopard St., Corpus Christi, TX 78410

Island Presbyterian Church (Annex Building) - 14030 Fortuna Bay Dr., Corpus Christi, TX 78418

Johnny Calderon Building - 710 E. Main Ave., Robstown, TX 78380

Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi (Natural Resource Center - Room 1003) - 6300 Ocean Dr., Corpus Christi, TX 78412

Veterans Memorial High School (Auditorium) - 3750 Cimarron Blvd., Corpus Christi, TX 78414

Accessibility Services

Nueces County is committed to ensuring all eligible voters can participate in the democratic process. Curbside voting will be available for voters who are physically unable to enter polling places without personal assistance or risk to their health. Voters requiring curbside assistance can call (361) 888-0303 for arrangements.

All information is provided in both English and Spanish to serve the county's diverse population.

Additional Information

For more details about the 2026 primary runoff elections, voters can contact the Nueces County Clerk's office at (361) 888-0580 or visit their website at http://www.nuecesco.com/elections. The office is located at 901 Leopard Street, Corpus Christi, Texas 78401.

County Clerk Kara Sands encourages all eligible voters to participate in the democratic process and take advantage of the multiple voting opportunities available during the early voting period and on Election Day.

Voters are also encouraged to follow Nueces County Elections on Facebook for the latest updates and information regarding the upcoming runoff elections.

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