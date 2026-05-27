Noyola-Martin defeats incumbent Gonzalez in Nueces County Precinct 2 runoff

Isabel Noyola-Martin has defeated longtime incumbent Joe A. Gonzalez in the Democratic primary runoff for Nueces County Commissioner Precinct 2, securing the party's nomination in what many considered an uphill battle against the 15-year incumbent.

The victory sets up a November general election matchup between Noyola-Martin and Republican Ed Bennett. The heavily Democratic-leaning precinct makes Noyola-Martin the likely favorite to take office in January.

Noyola-Martin, a lifelong Precinct 2 resident with no prior elected office experience, positioned herself as a fresh voice for accountability and renewed trust in county leadership. Her grassroots campaign emphasized direct voter engagement through community events and social media outreach, resonating with voters seeking change after more than a decade of Gonzalez's leadership.

"This victory belongs to the people of Precinct 2 who believed in the power of change," Noyola-Martin said. "Together, we will bring stronger representation and accountability to our community."

Gonzalez, widely known as JAG, had held the Precinct 2 seat since 2011, representing areas including Bishop, Petronila, and southwestern Corpus Christi. The former U.S. Department of Justice employee and Justice of the Peace ran on a platform of continuity, highlighting his work on rural transportation, youth programs, and community health initiatives, including the TRAPS truancy program and colonia improvements through the Nueces County Colonia Coalition.

The runoff was necessary after no candidate secured a majority in the March 3 primary election.

As Precinct 2 commissioner, Noyola-Martin would oversee local infrastructure, drainage, parks, and budget priorities affecting thousands of residents across the precinct for the next 4 years.

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