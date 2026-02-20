*** Editor's Note: KRIS 6 News learned after the story aired that Myra Alaniz is running for a board member position for the upcoming NCWCID #3 election***

Water from Nueces County Water Control and Improvement District #3 has tested positive for arsenic again, according to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, with residents now relying on bottled water for drinking and cooking.

TCEQ confirmed that a sample collected on January 29 had a result of 0.0115 milligrams per liter, an increase from the previous sample that led to the district's first violation. The agency is reviewing first-quarter 2026 test results and expects to issue an arsenic violation for that quarter soon, a spokesperson said on Wednesday.

NCWCID #3 customers adjust daily routines after positive arsenic tests

Calallen neighbor Myra Alaniz said she has had to adjust her lifestyle after learning there was arsenic in the water from the district.

"Any kind of tea or even just cooking, we have to add this," Myra Alaniz said, referring to bottled water.

Myra Alaniz said she used to give her grandchildren eggs from her chickens.

"But in good faith, we can't do that anymore because we feel like they're tainted with arsenic," Myra Alaniz said.

She said she's worried about what the contamination could do to her health and others.

District Manager Marcos Alaniz attributes the arsenic in the water to the drought, something the district can't control.

"We've since switched over to our canals and made changes at the plant where the water comes in at, to make sure that we can kind of help this arsenic situation out," Marcos Alaniz said.

The district conducted its own sample testing in a private lab for February, which resulted in lower arsenic levels.

However, TCEQ gave the following statement to KRIS 6 News when asked if the private lab results are considered in TCEQ's compliance evaluation process:

"For arsenic sampling, public water system process control and private laboratory sampling results are not used for compliance and not used for corrective action effectiveness. Many water systems collect non-compliance process control samples to evaluate the effectiveness of their processes and treatment, but they cannot be used for compliance. In addition, in this case the private sample analysis result was qualified or “flagged” (J-Flag), which notes that the result was estimated. Estimated data is not allowed to be used for compliance." - TCEQ Spokesperson

District 3 said they have not received the anticipated second violation, but will notify the public once they do, as it is state law.

Despite TCEQ's January sample, the district said it is being proactive to avoid arsenic showing up again.

"I'm anticipating that those levels are gonna go down because of the changes that we've done at the plant for our process, and we're looking forward to the next sample," Marcos Alaniz said.

However, for neighbors like Myra Alaniz, the concern is still there. She said she's going to continue to use bottled water until the foreseeable future.

"That's the only thing we can use it for right now. And so therefore this is costing. And I can, I can do this. I'm still young, I can go and get it, but my mother can't…because she's elderly and she's has, compromised health issues and I just, I'm not gonna take a chance," Marcos Alaniz said.

The district said it will continue to sample the water weekly.

