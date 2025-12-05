When grass goes dormant this time of year, many local landscapers are changing gears — swapping mowers for ladders and turning holiday lights into steady paychecks.

For companies like Augusta Lawn Care Services in Rockport, the holiday season isn’t just festive — it’s essential. As colder weather slows regular yard work, crews are booking rooftop Christmas light installations to help cover winter downtime.

Landscapers swap mowers for Christmas lights

“Christmas lights and hot cocoa… that’s Christmas,” said Joe Helgerson, general manager of Augusta Lawn Care Services in Rockport and Portland. “We don’t get snow down here, so we put up Christmas lights to let us know it’s coming in.”

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment in landscaping and groundskeeping typically dips during the winter months, prompting many businesses to look for seasonal work to keep employees on the clock and checks coming in.

“It’s something to fill that winter slowdown,” Helgerson said. “The lawn care goes away, the grass starts to go dormant. Nobody’s really landscaping in the winter.”

This year, Helgerson says demand is up. Calls for holiday light installations with Augusta are up roughly 40 percent since Thanksgiving, providing reliable hours for crews and helping businesses avoid layoffs during a traditionally slow season.

“We haven’t had to lay anyone off because of Christmas lights,” Helgerson said. “It helps keep our guys employed — they still have hours and steady paychecks.”

As more landscaping companies expand into holiday lighting, professionals say homeowners should do their homework before hiring an installer — especially when it comes to safety and liability.

“The biggest thing is to make sure you’re licensed because you’re taking care of someone’s home — that’s the number-one asset they have,” said Jimmie Fielding, branch manager with ABC Home & Commercial Services. “Once customers trust you, the sky’s the limit.”

Experts recommend homeowners ask for proof of licensing, insurance and references, and to make sure pricing and safety plans are clearly outlined in writing before any installation begins.

For many crews across the Coastal Bend, the holiday lights are about more than seasonal sparkle — they’re a lifeline helping local families make it through the winter.

