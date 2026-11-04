Isabel Noyola Martin wins Nueces County Commissioner Precinct 2, vows to put 'people first and not politics

NUECES COUNTY, Texas —

Isabel Noyola Martin has won the race for Nueces County Commissioner Precinct 2, defeating Ed Bennett and claiming an office that was held by Joe A. Gonzalez for 15 years.

Gonzalez, known as "JAG," represented Precinct 2 — which includes Bishop, Driscoll, Petronila and Southwest Corpus Christi — from January 2011 until the end of his term on December 31, 2026.

Speaking after her victory, Noyola Martin said she was overwhelmed by the support from voters.

"I feel so excited and I am so humbled by the response from the people from precinct 2," Noyola Martin said.

"I'm speechless, to be honest. I mean, I'm just so humbled, so grateful and thankful for their believing me, for supporting me from day one, those that came on board afterwards, and here we are today with this huge victory," she said.

Noyola Martin credited her win to a determined grassroots effort powered by family and friends but especially her husband.

"A lot of hard work and determination uh we were my team was not a huge team it was comprised of family and close friends and people that came along, you know, during the campaign that joined us... it was just a lot of hard work we knocked on doors we made phone calls we did not let up we were relentless," Noyola Martin said.

She emphasized that her campaign was built on a commitment to the community.

"My family, my brothers, my supporters, everybody here, everybody contributed to this campaign. I said from the beginning this was a campaign that was of the people by the people, for the people, and now as we move on to January when we get sworn in I want to invite the public to join us and I will keep my word that I will put people first and not politics," Noyola Martin said.

As residents across the area, including in communities like Petronila, look to her to deliver, Noyola Martin outlined her top priorities.

"I said from the beginning I had 3 items that I was supporting, which was...public safety, healthcare services, and infrastructure development. And as for that I will take a proactive approach to flood prevention," Noyola Martin said.

She also detailed her plans to address drainage and major projects in the precinct. explaining that she plans to...

"seek grants, a strategic comprehensive drainage plan, and execute major capital projects. That's what I intend to do," Noyola Martin said.

Noyola Martin is set to be sworn in in January 2027.

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