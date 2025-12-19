Groundwater district approves permits for new city wells along Nueces River

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Corpus Christi’s groundwater district unanimously approved permits Tuesday for new municipal wells along the Nueces River, clearing the way for expanded groundwater pumping from the Evangeline Aquifer.

The vote by the Corpus Christi Aquifer Storage and Recovery Conservation District allows the city to move forward with 12 new wells in its western well field. The city is already pumping from eight wells in the eastern field.

City officials have increasingly relied on groundwater as drought conditions have reduced surface water supplies. The Evangeline Aquifer is a major regional water source, serving both municipal systems and private rural wells across Nueces County.

The decision came after emotional public comment from residents who fear large-scale pumping could lower water levels in private wells, affect water quality or cause long-term damage to the aquifer.

“The city is out here in rural Nueces County to rape, pillage and plunder our groundwater,” one resident said during public comment.

City leaders said the wells are designed to limit impacts on neighboring properties.

“We’re casing completely to almost twice the depth of residential wells, and then we’re targeting formations between 550 and 800 feet,” said Nick Winkelman, Interim Chief Operating Officer for Corpus Christi Water.

As a condition of approval, the city must implement a well-field monitoring program within 60 days. The district is also requiring a well-field operations plan aimed at reducing potential impacts on private wells, along with a “good neighbor” well-assistance program that includes water-level monitoring and water-quality testing for homeowners. The city is calling on more residents to participate in the well monitoring program. Corpus Christi Water tells KRIS 6 there's approximately 15 residents doing it now.

City officials have said the groundwater pumping is temporary and will be reduced once surface water supplies are restored.

