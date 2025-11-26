Fire crews rushed to the scene of an RV fire in northeastern Nueces County Tuesday morning, working quickly to prevent the flames from spreading to nearby structures.

Dry grass helps fuel RV fire in Nueces County

According to Nueces County ESD #1, crews were called to the 5900 block of County Road 73 around 10:05 a.m. for reports of a structure fire. When firefighters arrived, they found an RV fully engulfed in flames, with the fire spreading outward through dry grass.

Fire Chief Michael Clack says the fire began to threaten nearby propane tanks and a second building on the property. Crews were able to stop the flames before the fire reached other homes in the area.

“The RV is completely totaled,” Clack said. “We saved the back of the second structure from just a little exposure, and we were able to put the grass fire out before it spread to other people’s houses.”

Firefighters had the blaze under control by approximately 10:30 a.m. One man was taken to an ambulance and treated for smoke inhalation. No additional injuries were reported.

Crews also had to manage multiple propane tanks at the scene, adding to the danger as firefighters worked to contain the fire.

Chief Clack believes the fire started inside the RV and spread quickly because of dry grass conditions — even after recent rainfall.

“Even though we’ve had quite a bit of rain over the last four or five days, that grass fire started spreading,” Clack said. “It just goes to show the grass is still dead and dry, even with water on the ground.”

Fire officials are reminding residents that Nueces County remains under a burn ban through the end of January, meaning all outdoor burning and fire-related activities are prohibited.

Officials urge the public to use caution and avoid any activity that could spark a fire, as dry conditions continue to pose a risk across the county.

