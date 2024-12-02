DPS finds a familiar face in another high-speed chase

Department of Public Safety officers had an interesting coincidence early this week when they caught a familiar face in yet another high-speed highway chase.

According to DPS Sergeant Mallory, DPS initiated the chase around 1 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 2, after they flagged a BMW with its license plate displayed on the windshield. The driver reached up to 130 mph, traveling from US 181 to I-37 to US 77 near Driscoll before blowing its engine, effectively ending the chase. The trooper's vehicle also struck the back of the car after the engine blew.

The driver ran from the scene but was caught two minutes later south of Driscoll.

DPS officers then discovered that the driver was Robert Michael Stuart, a 30-year-old Robstown resident who had been the subject of another police chase and had also barricaded himself inside a storage unit to escape police in early October 2024. He was later captured by the DPS SWAT team.

Sgt. Mallory said that this time, Stuart faces multiple charges, including evading and resisting arrest, as well as several warrants.

