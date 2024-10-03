HAPPENING NOW: Chase suspect barricaded in storage unit, Freer Police Chief rushed to hospital

NUECES COUNTY, Tx — Someone who led police on a high speed chase is holed up inside a storage unit in Calallen.

Officers with the Duval County Sheriff's Department, Texas Department Public Safety, the Corpus Christi Police Department, Nueces County Constable Precinct 5, and the Annaville Fire Department are at the scene where the subject is barricaded.

According to Sgt. Harold Mallory with the Texas Department of Public Safety, the chase began just before 6 a.m. Thursday when a car approached the Border Patrol checkpoint in Duval County. When agents asked the driver to move forward to the next checkpoint for further inspection, the driver took off, leading agents on a chase.

Mallory said Freer Police Chief Rolando Flores joined in the chase and collided with a Border Patrol agent. Flores said the agent was traveling south on Highway 44 in Encinal towards U.S. 59 when he collided with him. The chase led several officers to a storage unit on the 4200 block of FM 624, west of County Road 75 in Calallen.

Mike Salazar/ KRIS 6 News

Chief Flores was transported to Christus Spohn in Alice. As of 10:25 a.m., Flores was being treated for a dislocated finger. There's no word on how the Border Patrol agent he collided with is doing.

We're told another Border Patrol agent involved in the chase was injured and broke their collarbone.

This is a developing story. We'll bring you the latest information as soon as it becomes available.

